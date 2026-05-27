The Barbados Water Authority, BWA, is advising residents and businesses in parts of St Michael, Christ Church and St George that one of its St Michael stations will be taken offline on Thursday, May 28, between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to facilitate repairs.

As a result, customers in the immediate areas may experience low water pressure or outages while work is underway.

Persons are encouraged to store water to support their needs during this period. The Authority says temporary assistance will be provided via water tanker to affected districts.

The BWA apologises for the disruption in service and thanks customers for their understanding.