The Barbados Water Authority is advising residents and businesses in parts of St Michael, Christ Church and St George that one of its St Michael stations will be taken offline tomorrow, Thursday, 21st May, between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to facilitate urgent repairs.

As a result, customers in those parishes and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or outages while work is being carried out.

Residents are encouraged to store water to support their needs during this period. The authority says temporary assistance will be provided via water tankers to affected districts.

The BWA apologised for the disruption in service and thanked customers for their understanding.