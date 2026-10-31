BWA warns of water disruption in 3 parishes on November 1

Thousands of households in three of Barbados’ most populous parishes are expected to be either without water or experience low pressure during the day tomorrow.

That’s according to the Barbados Water Authority, which has identified the areas to be affected as parts of St Michael, Christ Church and St George.

The BWA says the service disruption will occur when one of its St Michael stations is taken offline between 8 am and 6 pm on Sunday to facilitate urgent pump repairs.

As a result, it says residents and businesses in some areas of the identified parishes will experience disruptions in service.

The BWA says it will dispatch water tankers to assist in the affected districts as a temporary measure.

Customers are encouraged to store an adequate supply of water for use during the period of disruption.

The BWA apologises for the inconvenience these urgent repairs may cause.