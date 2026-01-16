BWU call for stronger enforcement of labour laws to protect workers

As the Barbados Workers’ Union marches toward its 85th anniversary, General Secretary Toni Moore is calling for stronger enforcement of labour legislation to better protect workers.

Moore says while laws exist, enforcement remains a concern, leaving some workers vulnerable.

She was speaking at the launch of the union’s new online portal earlier today.

Ms. Moore says protecting workers’ rights must go beyond policy and legislation, and be supported by consistent action.

She spoke of the construction sector, noting that a lot of work needs to be done in that industry.