The Barbados Workers’ Union is demanding immediate intervention by the Labour Department to enforce the law following the announced departure of one of the region’s largest conglomerates from the island.

General Secretary Toni Moore says the Executive Council is calling out the ANSA McAL Group over its handling of the closure of Standard’s retail operations at the end of last year, and the wind-down of Berger Paints Barbados, which the Union says it only learned about at the same time it was publicly announced two days ago.

Ms. Moore maintains that no company should be allowed to profit from this country for years and then treat its legal obligations as optional on the way out.

She adds that the BWU has serious concerns that ANSA McAL did not honour the mandated requirements.