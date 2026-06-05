BWU calls for safeguards as AI transforms work
The Barbados Workers’ Union is calling for strong protections as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the world of work.
The call came from BWU Communications and Information Manager Cheyne Jones during an intervention at the 114th Session of the International Labour Organization Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.
Mr Jones said that while some are still debating whether an app can be considered an employer, the model has already evolved from platform work to algorithmic management and autonomous capital.