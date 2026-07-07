BWU calls for transparency over BESCO restructuring

The Barbados Workers’ Union is pressing for full disclosure of the financial and operational challenges cited by the Barbados Energy and Sugar Company Limited.

The call comes in light of the company’s decision to make ten workers redundant earlier this week as part of its restructuring programme.

The BWU said workers cannot be asked to absorb the consequences of restructuring without a clear understanding of the circumstances that led to those decisions, the alternatives considered, and the measures being taken to prevent further fallout.

The union also said it considers it urgent that structured dialogue be convened on the way forward for the company and, by extension, the wider sugar industry.

It said those discussions are critical to protecting workers in the sector, who have long formed part of the backbone of national development and whose contribution must not be treated as incidental during periods of institutional or economic difficulty.

The BWU said its position remains clear: no further action should be contemplated unless every possible measure has been explored to safeguard employment, protect workers’ rights, and ensure that decisions are taken in a manner consistent with best-practice industrial relations.