BWU praised for decades of advocacy ahead of milestone anniversary

General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union, Toni Moore, has praised the organisation’s legacy as it approaches a major milestone.

Speaking today during a service to mark Labour Day this coming Friday, Ms Moore highlighted the union’s role in shaping some of the country’s most significant achievements.

She noted that for decades, the BWU has been at the forefront of progress, advocating for improved labour laws and better living standards across Barbados.

Ms Moore also paid tribute to pioneering figures such as Sir Hugh Springer and Sir Frank Walcott, recognising their contributions to the advancement of workers’ rights.

Despite the challenges faced over the years, she expressed gratitude, giving thanks to God for guiding the union through difficult times.

The Barbados Workers’ Union is also preparing to celebrate its 85th anniversary, marking decades of advocacy and progress for workers across the island.

Ms Moore stated that despite the many victories achieved over the years, the fight on behalf of workers is far from over.

She emphasised that the union remains committed not only to defending workers’ rights, but also to advocating for human rights wherever possible.