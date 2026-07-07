BWU welcomes wage bill amendments but calls for stronger safeguards

The Barbados Workers’ Union is welcoming amendments to the Protection of Wages Bill but says more safeguards are still needed.

General Secretary Toni Moore, speaking in Parliament where the Bill was tabled, said new measures ensuring wages are paid on regular working days and allowing authorised payroll deductions are positive steps.

However, Moore is urging lawmakers to revisit the legislation before it becomes law, noting that some provisions may not be clearly understood.

She said workers remain vulnerable because employers can recover payroll overpayments years after an error was made.