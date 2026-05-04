Call for a united approach to tackle gun violence
President of the Men Empowerment Network, Fabian Sargeant, is suggesting there is a need for Government and non-governmental organisations to pool their resources to bring the surge in gun violence under control.
Mr Sargeant says organisations working together create a stronger force to fight crime through a multi-faceted, multi-sectoral approach.
He notes that his suggestion must become a reality at a time when gun violence has reached a concerning level.