Call for compliance with beneficial ownership registration deadline

Beneficial ownership registration is a global standard and is now a requirement in Barbados.

Head of Business Facilitation and Advisory Services at Business Barbados, Wainelle Alleyne-Jones, emphasised this during the fourth clinic in a community outreach series aimed at ensuring compliance ahead of the November 30 deadline.

Ms Alleyne-Jones expressed optimism about the public’s response to the outreach and urged individuals and businesses not to procrastinate.