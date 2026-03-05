Call for greater opportunities for small contractors in housing programme

Small contractors should be given more opportunities to take part in Government’s housing programme.

That call is coming from Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams, who says the focus should not be placed solely on large-scale developers when homes are being built.

Speaking during debate on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2026–2027, Mr Abrahams stressed that smaller contractors must also benefit from the construction activity.

In response, Housing Minister Christopher Gibbs assured that small contractors would not be left out in Government’s plan to build 10,000 homes.

The National Housing Corporation’s Chief Estate Officer, William Clark, also confirmed that a contractor database is already in place and will be used when construction begins.