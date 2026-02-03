Candidates in high gear as Barbados’ general election nears
With just days remaining before Barbadians head to the polls, candidates are making a final push, hitting the ground house by house, reaching out to voters and ramping up activity at their offices.
They are also reaching out to voters by phone to ensure their call for people to vote is heard and that their message connects with every segment of their constituencies.
The CBC team was on the ground on Monday.
We get more from Deanzer Roberts.