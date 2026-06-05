The Caribbean Tourism Organisation and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association have unveiled several new initiatives aimed at strengthening the region’s tourism sector.

Among the initiatives is the launch of a new digital platform, CTO TV.

Tourism leaders from across the region are gathered in New York for a week-long Caribbean Tourism Organisation summit as part of Caribbean Week celebrations.

The focus is on driving innovation, strengthening partnerships and promoting sustainable industry growth.

Barbados Minister of Tourism and CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill says the Caribbean’s strong tourism performance in recent years has fuelled confidence across the industry, with the organisation maintaining an optimistic outlook for growth throughout the remainder of the year.

Jamaica is set to host the 2027 CTO Spring Meeting, as well as the second Air Connectivity Summit.