CARICOM IMPACS, Executive Director honoured with international security awards

The Caribbean’s security architecture has received notable international recognition for its contributions to regional stability.

Executive Director of CARICOM IMPACS, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Jones, was formally bestowed with the 2025 William J. Perry Award for Excellence in Security and Defence Education, while the agency itself received the William J. Perry Institutional Award.

The ceremony, which took place during an ongoing professional course at the William J. Perry Centre in Washington D.C., saw Lieutenant Colonel Jones joined by several of his staff members, who are currently serving as both students and faculty at the institution.

Accepting the awards, Lieutenant Colonel Jones delivered a moving address that balanced personal humility with a firm vision for regional security.

He dedicated the honours to the staff of CARICOM IMPACS, noting that their sacrifices have brought the agency to this milestone.

Noting that over 40,000 law enforcement officers have been trained through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, Lieutenant Colonel Jones announced that starting in 2027, CARICOM IMPACS will provide annual scholarships for two individuals from high-income CARICOM member states to attend the Perry Centre’s Caribbean Defence and Security Studies Course.