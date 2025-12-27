Caswell Franklyn applauds PM’s move to appoint over two thousand public officers

Trade unionist Caswell Franklyn is applauding Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s decision to regularise the appointment of more than two thousand public officers.

And he is not in agreement with critics who are questioning PM Mottley’s motive.

The General Secretary of the Unity Workers’ Union tells CBC News the Public Service Appointments Bill 2025, passed on December 12, is the way to go, and he is grateful for what Prime Minister Mottley has done.

The former Opposition Senator is insisting the legislation is a practical response to years of administrative failure in the public service, a vexing matter happening even before the current administration assumed office in 2018.