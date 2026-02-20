CATCH Programme to blend climate education and music for students

The Pinelands Creative Workshop is playing its part in addressing climate challenges and educating the island’s youth on the changes that must be adopted going forward.

Seventy-five students from primary and secondary schools are set to be engaged next week through a comprehensive approach to youth development, combining climate action and musical education.

Chief Executive Officer of the Pinelands Creative Workshop, Sophia Greaves, explains that the CATCH Programme, Climate Action Technology and Culture for Humanities Initiative, is supported by PMAD, an initiative of Republic Bank.

She says the sessions, which will be hosted over a three-day period from February 25th to 27th, are designed to be engaging and creative.

Ms Greaves adds that facilitators trained last year will be utilised to effectively deliver the programme’s message to students.