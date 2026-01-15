A new, dignified way of honouring loved ones is coming to television audiences in Barbados.

The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is preparing to launch “Forever in our Hearts”, a programme designed to provide families with a respectful, structured and accessible platform to share funeral and memorial information.

CBC’s Marketing, Communications & Events officer Alicia Hintzen says the programme is aimed at restoring a familiar tradition, while adapting it for a modern, digital audience.

The programme will offer families a respectful space to announce funeral arrangements, celebrate lives lived and share memories, without CBC directly handling family requests.

Head of Sales and Revenue Innovation, Christine Bourne, says all arrangements will continue to be made through funeral homes, a move that she says is intentional and rooted in partnership.