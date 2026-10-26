The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has expressed deep sadness following the passing of longtime colleague Peta Alleyne.

In a statement, CBC Chief Executive Officer Sanka Price described Ms Alleyne as a deeply creative and genuine person who served the Corporation for just over 18 years before retiring as a producer and presenter on 31 July 2023.

Mr Price said Ms Alleyne’s insight, intellect and initiative enabled her to develop engaging programmes for audiences of all ages.

The CBC Board of Directors also joined with the Chief Executive Officer and staff to extend their deepest condolences to Ms Alleyne’s son, Ade, her family and friends.

The full statement follows:

It is with deep sadness and a profound sense of loss that we at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation learnt of the passing of our longtime colleague, Peta Alleyne, this morning.A deeply creative and genuine person, Peta served the CBC for just over 18 years before retiring as a producer and presenter on July 31, 2023.Peta’s insights, intellect, and initiative led her to develop engaging programming for all ages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was among the first to embrace new tools to produce Link Up – a pioneering show that used remote technology to connect Barbadians at home, across the region, and around the globe.She was an exceptionally talented actress, writer, producer, and broadcaster whose love for Barbadian culture, paired with her theatrical ability to interpret it, made her both well-loved and greatly respected. Her stellar theatrical contributions, particularly as the unforgettable character Wilhelmina Herassofat in Laff It Off, helped us reflect on our lives and laugh at ourselves.Though Peta embraced Bajan dialect and was one of its keenest exponents, in her programmes produced for the youth, she equally emphasized the importance of proper diction and pronunciation.The CBC Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, and staff extend our deepest condolences to her son, Ade, her family, and her friends. Though Peta’s voice is now silent, and she has exited the stage, the legacy she built will live on in the hearts and hopes of all who cherish authentic Barbadian culture.Sanka PriceCEO