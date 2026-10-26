CBC pays tribute to longtime colleague Peta Alleyne
Published: October 26, 2026 | Updated: October 26, 2026 2 minutes read
The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has expressed deep sadness following the passing of longtime colleague Peta Alleyne.
In a statement, CBC Chief Executive Officer Sanka Price described Ms Alleyne as a deeply creative and genuine person who served the Corporation for just over 18 years before retiring as a producer and presenter on 31 July 2023.
Mr Price said Ms Alleyne’s insight, intellect and initiative enabled her to develop engaging programmes for audiences of all ages.
The CBC Board of Directors also joined with the Chief Executive Officer and staff to extend their deepest condolences to Ms Alleyne’s son, Ade, her family and friends.