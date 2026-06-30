CDB launches new initiative to support growth of small businesses

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has launched a new initiative aimed at helping small businesses across the region grow faster, become more competitive and better prepare for the future.

The programme, called CDB Propel, replaces the long-running Caribbean Technological Consultancy Services Network after more than four decades of supporting entrepreneurs.

CDB President Daniel Best says small businesses remain the backbone of Caribbean economies.

He says the Bank invested millions in technical assistance over the past decade, benefiting more than 10,000 entrepreneurs.

Division Chief of the Private Sector Division at CDB, Lisa Harding, says today’s entrepreneurs face a very different business environment from those of four decades ago.