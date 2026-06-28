Central Bank Governor assures public on BimPay security

Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Dr The Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge, is assuring Barbadians that their financial information will remain safe when using the BimPay app.

He made the point while speaking at a cocktail reception last evening at The Deck, Sugar Hill, St James, to mark International Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day.

The app, launched on June 12, is an instant payment system designed to allow seamless, real-time transactions across various financial institutions.

Addressing questions on data privacy, Dr Greenidge stressed that the relevant safeguards are in place to keep users’ information protected.

He also provided an update on the BimPay app, noting that the Central Bank is working to address payment-related issues.