A group of young Barbadian cricketers is getting a taste of international competition and life beyond the cricket field, as Central Country Club undertakes a developmental tour of England.

The contingent, made up of players from Central Country Club and several other local clubs, along with some family members, left the island on August 17 and will remain in England until September 3.

The tour includes a series of friendly matches, along with visits to recognised cricket grounds and opportunities to interact with players and clubs within the English cricket environment.

But the experience extends beyond cricket, with the young men taking part in sightseeing and cultural activities, including travel to France and other parts of Europe.

As part of the itinerary, the group also visited the Barbados High Commission in London, giving the players an opportunity to connect with Barbados’ representatives in the United Kingdom.

Tour Director Cheryl Willouby says the trip is also about developing the young men off the field, building discipline, teamwork, confidence and camaraderie.

The tour also aims to develop well-rounded young men, while creating opportunities for further cricket development, playing and education overseas.