The Faith Marshall-Harris Sandy Lane Charitable Trust helpline is assisting families in need with their back-to-school preparations.

Today, manager of the helpline and child rights advocate Faith Marshall-Harris presented a cheque to Abed’s Managing Director Eddie Abed and Woolworth Managing Director Martin Bryan.

Ms Marshall-Harris, who sits on the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, says the annual donation assists needy parents, grandparents and guardians with the process of getting their children ready for back to school.

Mr Abed says it has become the norm for his store to give back to families in need.

He is also commending Ms Marshall-Harris for continuing to ensure that children in need receive the assistance required.