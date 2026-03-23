March 23, 2026

Related Stories

POLICE-LIGHTS-CBC-NEWS-BARBADOS-9282022

Victim in fatal St Lucy shooting identified

admin March 23, 2026
Barbados-Police-Service-Update-Stock-Photo-

Police identify man killed in St Philip collision

admin March 23, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-

Weather forecast for Monday, March 23, 2026

admin March 23, 2026
West-Indies-Indies-Flag-Stock-File-Cricket-

Australia Women secure T20 series victory over Windies Women

admin March 22, 2026
Table-Tennis-Centre-Barbados-Table-Tennis-Association-

Champions crowned in Table Tennis Championships 

admin March 22, 2026
Richard-Greene-National-Union-of-Public-Workers-

Public workers urged to strengthen union participation

admin March 22, 2026

Regional News

Victim in fatal St Lucy shooting identified POLICE-LIGHTS-CBC-NEWS-BARBADOS-9282022 1

Victim in fatal St Lucy shooting identified

March 23, 2026
Police identify man killed in St Philip collision Barbados-Police-Service-Update-Stock-Photo- 2

Police identify man killed in St Philip collision

March 23, 2026
Charles F. Broome reopening CHARLES-F-BROOMES-MEMORIAL-SCHOOL-CBC-NEWS-BARBADOS2 3

Charles F. Broome reopening

March 23, 2026
Weather forecast for Monday, March 23, 2026 Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services- 4

Weather forecast for Monday, March 23, 2026

March 23, 2026

You may have missed

POLICE-LIGHTS-CBC-NEWS-BARBADOS-9282022

Victim in fatal St Lucy shooting identified

admin March 23, 2026
Barbados-Police-Service-Update-Stock-Photo-

Police identify man killed in St Philip collision

admin March 23, 2026
CHARLES-F-BROOMES-MEMORIAL-SCHOOL-CBC-NEWS-BARBADOS2

Charles F. Broome reopening

admin March 23, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-

Weather forecast for Monday, March 23, 2026

admin March 23, 2026