Charles F. Broome reopening

Classes will resume at the Charles F. Broome Memorial School on Monday, March 23, 2026, following final inspections of the plant conducted over the weekend.

One class will be temporarily relocated on the campus.

The Ministry of Education Transformation, the Barbados Union of Teachers, the Health and Safety Committee and the Parent Teachers’ Association have all expressed satisfaction with the state of readiness for reopening.

The Ministry of Education Transformation says it looks forward to welcoming students and staff back to school.