Chief Medical Officer: St. Paul’s Primary safe

It is safe for classes to continue at St Paul’s Primary School following a recent bout of gastroenteritis among students.

That assurance has come from Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George, who says health officials have completed their investigations and are satisfied that the situation is under control at the Brittons Cross Road, St Michael school.

He confirmed to CBC News that dozens of students were sent home earlier this week with symptoms.

Dr George says other students and staff are not at risk of contracting the viral infection.

He adds that preventative measures are already in place to limit any further spread.