Scores of children have received assistance ahead of the new school year, thanks to an initiative led by Member of Parliament for St Michael South, Kirk Humphrey.

The children were presented with school supplies as their parents looked on at Graydon Sealy Secondary School.

Mr Humphrey, who is also Minister of Transport and Works, says the initiative is about more than providing material support. He says it is also about showing children that their community cares about them.

CBC’s Deanzer Roberts reports.