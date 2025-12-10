Christ Church woman granted bail on multiple cannabis charges

A 32-year-old Christ Church woman has been granted bail after facing multiple cannabis-related charges.

Alicia Atkinson of Charnocks Land, Charnocks, Christ Church, was arrested and charged in connection with offences alleged to have occurred on December 8, 2025. The charges include:

Possession of Cannabis

Trafficking of Cannabis

Intent to Supply Cannabis

Importation of Cannabis

The suspected cannabis seized had an estimated total weight of 2.5 kilograms, with a street value estimated at $40,000.

Atkinson appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The court granted her bail in the sum of $10,000 with one surety. She is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, March 12, 2026.