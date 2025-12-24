Christmas rush in full force in Barbados

🎵It’s beginning to look a lot like a Christmas rush.🎵

Our Anesta Henry captured the scene at Popular Discounts in Spooners Hill, St. Michael, after 7 a.m., where customers had gathered from as early as 5 a.m.

The Christmas holiday hustle and bustle exploded in full force, causing the supermarket to use bars to control the large crowds, as many shoppers crammed the entrance over recent days.

