Empowering women and girls in Barbados is the central focus of the annual Chukkas for Charity event.

The initiative, led by Soroptimist International Barbados, raises vital funds to support the club’s work in the community.

President Patrice Alleyne says the goal of the event is to secure a brighter future for women and girls across Barbados.

President-elect Stacy-Ann Charles expressed enthusiasm for the club’s future as it continues to improve opportunities and support for females across Barbados.