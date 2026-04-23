Church leaders propose tougher penalties to deter gun crime

Forty years without the possibility of parole.

This is the harsh sentence a group of church leaders is proposing for criminals using guns to commit murder and other heinous crimes.

It is one of several measures the National Network of Pastors is suggesting to help deter people from getting involved in gun-related crime, which is currently on the rise across Barbados.

Members of the network held a press conference today to discuss the issue, as well as to announce plans for a special unified service of praise, worship and prayer for Barbados, to be held at Golden Square Freedom Park tomorrow beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Apostle David Durant of Restoration Ministries says the forty-year sentence without parole would replace the death penalty.

He is also suggesting that now is the time for church leaders to go into communities and engage young men in serious dialogue.

He says this is something he has done within the Britton’s Hill and Bonnets, St Michael communities, where his church is based.

The National Network of Pastors is inviting all Barbadians to attend the unified service at Freedom Park.