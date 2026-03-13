Church to launch Kingdom Academy to help tackle crime

Church leaders are set to launch a Kingdom Academy in an effort to stem the rise in crime on the island, especially among the youth.

In this regard, Hurtado Mitchell is making a call to young people aged 18 through 35 to join the launch today by the Power in the Blood Assembly, as they seek to give the public a new grounding to better understand who they are over the next six months.

Anyone who may know young people who can benefit from such a programme is also encouraged to sign them up, as it is not only for churchgoers.