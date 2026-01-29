The fight against breast cancer in Barbados has received a major boost, with CIBC and its partners contributing $315,000 Barbados dollars to the Breast Cancer Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society.

The funds will support breast cancer awareness initiatives, screening services, and critical equipment upgrades, as the programme continues to see rising demand from women seeking early detection.

Officials revealed that in 2025 alone, the breast screening programme recorded an average of 750 to 800 screening mammograms per month.

Dr. Shirley Jhagroo is the medical coordinator of the breast screening programme of the Barbados Cancer Society.