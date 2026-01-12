City MP Corey Lane stepping away from electoral politics, not service

City of Bridgetown MP Corey Lane is stepping aside.

He has announced he will not seek re-election at the next general election, whenever it is called.

He offered no reason for his decision.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Lane said the decision followed long reflection. He said it was a difficult one, describing his service to The City as the greatest honour of his life.

The MP, who has represented the constituency in the House of Assembly since 2018, expressed confidence in Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the party’s Bridgetown branch to select a capable successor.

Mr Lane stressed that while he is stepping away from electoral politics, he is not stepping away from service.

He said he remains ready to continue his life’s work of assisting the nation to be the best that it can be.