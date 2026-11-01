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CJRPU Director concerned about number of young people in prison Cheryl-Willoughby-Criminal-Justice-Research-and-Planning-Unit- 1

CJRPU Director concerned about number of young people in prison

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Community policing strategies to be modernised Michael-Lashley- 2

Community policing strategies to be modernised

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Bridgetown illuminated to launch Barbados’ 2026 Independence and Republic celebrations Barbados-2026-Lighting-Ceremony- 3

Bridgetown illuminated to launch Barbados’ 2026 Independence and Republic celebrations

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Hanson Hill reopened to the public Barbados-Police-Service-Car-Vehicle- 4

Hanson Hill reopened to the public

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