CJRPU Director concerned about number of young people in prison

Delivering remarks at the prayer breakfast to launch Crime Awareness Month on Sunday, Director of the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit Cheryl Willoughby says her unit recently visited His Majesty’s Prison, Dodds, and she was concerned about the number of young people incarcerated.

Ms Willoughby says Crime Awareness Month is commemorated annually to empower individuals and communities to move from fearing crime to actively participating in initiatives that create safer, stronger neighbourhoods.