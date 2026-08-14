Parents of children entering Class Three this September have been given a reprieve.

Education Minister Chad Blackman says the proposed Continuous Assessment Framework for secondary school transition will not be introduced for this cohort.

Students will instead continue under the current system and, when they reach Class Four, will sit the examination in the format parents and students have traditionally known.

Minister Blackman says the decision is aimed at providing greater certainty and confidence for parents, while preparations continue for a broader national assessment programme.

According to Minister Blackman, the transition to the new placement model will be phased in gradually.

Under the proposed timeline, students currently entering Class Two could become the first cohort to transition to secondary school under the new model.