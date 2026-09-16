The Ministry of Education Transformation advises that schools across Barbados remain open.

Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw consulted with Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services Sabu Best, and it was determined that, despite the rainy conditions, the weather was not severe enough to warrant widespread school closures.

However, due to flooding at the Alexandra School, it was determined that the institution should be closed today for the safety of staff and students.

Parents are encouraged to ensure that children wear protective gear and take the necessary precautions under the circumstances.

The Ministry is urging everyone to prioritise safety while the adverse weather conditions persist.