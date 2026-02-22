Cleric urges responsible governance as national developments unfold

A call has been made for the Barbados Labour Party administration to carefully manage the country’s resources, including public funds.

The appeal came from Moravian cleric Reverend Dr Adrian Smith, just over a week after the party secured its third consecutive 30–0 victory at the polls.

Delivering a spirited sermon at the BLP’s thanksgiving service at Golden Square Freedom Park this morning, Reverend Smith reminded the new administration that its overwhelming mandate carries a clear duty to serve the people of Barbados with responsibility and integrity.

Trevor Thorpe was at the service and filed this report.