The Chief Medical Officer is once again urging parents to ensure their children receive two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at 12 and 18 months old.

The Most Honourable Dr. Kenneth George is repeating the call as the United States and Canada face a measles outbreak.

He also noted that Bangladesh is currently battling its worst measles outbreak in years, with more than one hundred children reportedly dying in recent weeks amid a rise in unvaccinated infants.

Dr. George highlighted the importance of vaccination as the Ministry of Health and Wellness joined the global observance of World Health Day today under the theme, “Together for health: stand with science.”

He says through rigorous scientific research, Barbados has been able to drive policies such as the sweetened beverage tax and the National School Nutrition Policy to tackle non-communicable diseases.

Dr. George adds that the Ministry continues to work with regional agencies, particularly the Caribbean Public Health Agency, to make informed decisions regarding cruise-based surveillance and hotel and hospitality monitoring systems.