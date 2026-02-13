The Commonwealth is praising Barbados for what it describes as a peaceful, orderly and credible general election.

In a statement issued today, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey congratulated Barbadians on the successful conduct of the February 11 poll, noting that there was strong civic participation and respect for democratic rules.

She also commended the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, polling staff, security personnel, party agents and civil society groups for what she called their professionalism throughout the process.

The Secretary-General said the election reaffirmed that democratic legitimacy is built on transparency, respect for voters and the peaceful transfer or reaffirmation of political authority.

She declared that Barbados continues to set a positive example to the world.