The Commonwealth is still very relevant in today’s society.

That’s according to Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, who says that CARICOM will be ensuring that relevance is highlighted at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, scheduled for November in Antigua and Barbuda.

Ambassador Comissiong was speaking during his weekly Conversations on CARICOM segment on TV 8, after returning from presenting his credentials to the Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda.