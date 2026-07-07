Commonwealth representatives draft communiqué ahead of CHOGM

Representatives of the 56 member nations of the Commonwealth have drafted an important communiqué ahead of the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, to be held in Antigua and Barbuda from 1 to 4 November.

The representatives met to finalise the draft communiqué at Marlborough House in London between 30 June and 3 July.

Barbados was represented by High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Edmund Hinkson, as well as the mission’s Minister Counsellor, Dr Ricardo Kellman.

High Commissioner Hinkson explained to CBC News what the draft document means for Barbadians.