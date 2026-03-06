Commonwealth Society seeking greater youth involvement

The Commonwealth Society of Barbados is trying to get more young people involved in the movement.

Member David Williams says the society is targeting schools and other organisations.

He outlined some of the activities planned for this year’s Commonwealth celebrations on March 9.

A multi-faith service will be held at Calvary Moravian Church on Roebuck Street in the city, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

And as is customary, several youth organisations, including the Barbados YouthADVANCE Corps and the Barbados Cadet Corps, will participate.