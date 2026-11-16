The community of Gall Hill, St John, came alive with activity yesterday as the Ministry of Sport and Community Empowerment hosted events to mark Barbados’ 60th anniversary of Independence and five years as a republic.

Similar activities were held in parishes across the island, encouraging residents to get active and participate in physical exercise.

Attendees also took part in a special formation to mark the jubilee celebrations, creating the numbers 60 and 5.

Minister of Sport and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith described the national initiative as a success.