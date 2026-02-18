Concern over lack of insurance among farmers and fisherfolk

A major concern that too many farmers and owners of fishing vessels in Barbados still lack insurance coverage.

Immediate Past Secretary General of the Barbados Association of Non-Governmental Organisations, Dr. Marcia Brandon, says there is no getting away from the fact that fisherfolk operate in vulnerable and risky situations because of what they do.

And Dr Brandon is encouraging those involved in vulnerable sectors to get fit-for-purpose insurance coverage.

She made the call while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Climate Disaster Risk Insurance: Caribbean Map’s Pilot Workshop, held at the Oceania Innovation Hub, Bay Street, St Michael.

The workshop is designed to help community practitioners, fisherfolk, farmers, micro, small, and medium enterprises and other stakeholders understand that climate disaster risk insurance could actually be a tool or an instrument that could help them to get back on their feet quickly after a disaster.

Dr Brandon says during the workshop, which has been ongoing since 2020, a number of insurance products have been created by farmers, fisherfolk and civil society organisations.