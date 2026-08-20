Concern is being raised that many local small businesses are afraid to embrace artificial intelligence.

Senior Minister and Minister of Energy, Business Development and Consumer Affairs Kerrie Symmonds contends that as the world moves swiftly to adopt AI, Barbados and the region cannot afford to be left behind.

He addressed the issue at the Caribbean Development Bank on Tuesday.

Symmonds says it is a serious concern when businesses admit that they have no future plans to adopt or connect with AI technology.