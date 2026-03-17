Consumer group welcomes Budget measures

In response to yesterday’s Budgetary Proposals and Financial Statement, the Barbados Consumer Empowerment Network has welcomed this year’s Budget and commended Government for addressing the rising cost of living.

Executive Director, Maureen Holder, says the measures will help consumers.

Ms Holder adds that they also support Government’s efforts to promote renewable energy incentives, including the uptake of electric vehicles.

However, she says that for meaningful long-term impact, these initiatives must be accessible to all households and paired with structural solutions to reduce Barbados’ reliance on imported fuel.