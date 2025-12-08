Consumers getting an ease at the pump

Effective midnight, Sunday, December 7, the retail prices of gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum products will decrease, while the cost of kerosene will increase.

Gasoline will retail at $3.85 per litre and diesel at $3.32 per litre, representing reductions of nine cents and four cents, respectively. The price of kerosene will increase by five cents, moving to $1.56 per litre.

Liquefied petroleum gas will be sold at the following prices:

· 100 lb cylinder – $166.34

· 25 lb cylinder – $46.68

· 22 lb cylinder – $41.25

· 20 lb cylinder – $37.50

The next price adjustment is scheduled to take effect on January 4, 2026. (BGIS)