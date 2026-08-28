A top education official is assuring Barbadians that there is nothing new about continuous assessment at the primary school level.

Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw says assessments have been taking place across primary schools for quite some time.

However, she notes that under the Education Transformation Agenda, information relating to children’s abilities will begin to be collected from the time they enter school.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw gave the update on continuous assessment while delivering a three-year recap of developments under the Education Transformation Agenda.

Meanwhile, she says the Ministry has been reviewing and developing a curriculum that is more meaningful and relevant to students.