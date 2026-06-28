The cooperative sector outside of the credit union movement is expanding.

This was revealed by the Registrar of Cooperatives and Friendly Societies, Bryan Gittens, who says an increasing number of individuals are opting to form these types of organisations in a wider range of fields.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a church service to commemorate the International Day of Cooperatives at the James Street Methodist Church today.

The service is the first in a week of activities designed to highlight the contributions of these organisations to society.

Mr Gittens said he is pleased with the growth of the sector.

While the International Day of Cooperatives will be recognised globally on July 4, Barbados will celebrate on July 18 with a special showcase at Church Village Green, Central Bank, in Bridgetown.