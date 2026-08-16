Crab Night grows into major annual event in St Andrew admin Published: August 16, 2026 | Updated: August 17, 2026 1 minute read Crab Night in St Andrew has gained popularity, growing from a small community get-together into one of the parish’s biggest annual events. We hear more in this report from Deanzer Roberts. Post navigation Previous: Fresh paint sends road safety message ahead of new school termNext: Weather forecast for Monday, August 17, 2026 Related Stories 2 minutes read Flash-flood warning issued for Barbados admin August 17, 2026 1 minute read Severe-thunderstorm watch in effect for Barbados admin August 17, 2026 1 minute read Police warn of increase in thefts targeting construction equipment and gold jewellery admin August 17, 2026 1 minute read Weather forecast for Monday, August 17, 2026 admin August 17, 2026 1 minute read Fresh paint sends road safety message ahead of new school term admin August 17, 2026 1 minute read Barbados Defence Force marks 47 years of service admin August 17, 2026 We Are De Crop Over Vibe This Week in Barbados: Keeping cultural rhythm alive 1 This Week in Barbados: Keeping cultural rhythm alive August 11, 2026 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch to decide on prize 2 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch to decide on prize August 5, 2026 Cohobblopot returns to massive crowd 3 Cohobblopot returns to massive crowd August 5, 2026 Breakfast fete blends quality entertainment and fine cuisine 4 Breakfast fete blends quality entertainment and fine cuisine August 4, 2026